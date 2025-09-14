Entertainment Headlines: Eurovision Stand-off and Fashion Empire Drama

Entertainment news is abuzz with the announcement that both the Netherlands and Ireland plan to boycott the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest if Israel participates, citing concerns over Gaza. Dutch broadcaster AvroTros and Irish broadcaster RTE have voiced strong objections amidst the ongoing conflict.

In another story, Disney+'s 'The Breslau Murders', a Polish series set before World War Two, has been drawing contemporary parallels in Central Europe as tensions rise. The series revisits a time where Polish police commissioner Franz Podolsky uncovers a murder entwined with Nazi propaganda.

Meanwhile, Paramount has voiced its disapproval of a significant entertainment industry pledge to boycott Israeli film institutions, a move that involves over 4,000 figures in the arts sector. This development underscores the ongoing political tensions within entertainment circles. In fashion, Giorgio Armani's will directs heirs to sell or list his renowned brand, sparking a potential race for control. Furthermore, Paramount Skydance is reportedly considering a bid for Warner Bros Discovery, indicating imminent shifts in Hollywood's landscape. Finally, Brian Cox's debut as a director with 'Glenrothan', showcasing at Toronto film festival, reveals a more introspective role for the actor known for his portrayal on 'Succession'.