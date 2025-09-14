Entertainment News Highlights: Eurovision Boycotts and Artistic Legacies

The entertainment world is witness to significant developments, as the Netherlands joins Ireland in boycotting the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest if Israel participates, citing humanitarian concerns over the situation in Gaza. This stance was made public by Dutch broadcaster AvroTros, while Irish broadcaster RTE had previously expressed similar sentiments regarding the loss of lives.

Meanwhile, Disney+'s Polish original series 'The Breslau Murders' echoes past conflicts and recent tensions in Central Europe. The series, set before World War Two, explores themes of political manipulation and murder around the Nazi propaganda during the 1936 Olympic Games.

Additionally, Paramount Studios has voiced criticism over a boycott pledge signed by thousands of entertainers against Israeli film institutions, highlighting a divide within the artistic community. In personal news, Brazilian music icon Hermeto Pascoal, known as 'The Sorcerer', has passed at 89, leaving behind a vivid legacy in global music culture.

The fashion industry is set for potential shifts as Giorgio Armani's will reveals plans for the gradual sale of his company or possible public listing, following his death at 91. In film, Scottish actor Brian Cox presents 'Glenrothan' at the Toronto Film Festival, marking his directorial debut with a story of reconciliation.

