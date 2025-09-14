Left Menu

Entertainment News Highlights: Eurovision Boycotts and Artistic Legacies

Recent entertainment news includes the Netherlands' decision to boycott Eurovision 2026 if Israel participates, the release of Disney+'s 'The Breslau Murders', Paramount's stance against a cultural boycott, the death of Brazilian composer Hermeto Pascoal, Giorgio Armani's posthumous business instructions, and Brian Cox's directorial debut at the Toronto Film Festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 10:32 IST
Entertainment News Highlights: Eurovision Boycotts and Artistic Legacies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The entertainment world is witness to significant developments, as the Netherlands joins Ireland in boycotting the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest if Israel participates, citing humanitarian concerns over the situation in Gaza. This stance was made public by Dutch broadcaster AvroTros, while Irish broadcaster RTE had previously expressed similar sentiments regarding the loss of lives.

Meanwhile, Disney+'s Polish original series 'The Breslau Murders' echoes past conflicts and recent tensions in Central Europe. The series, set before World War Two, explores themes of political manipulation and murder around the Nazi propaganda during the 1936 Olympic Games.

Additionally, Paramount Studios has voiced criticism over a boycott pledge signed by thousands of entertainers against Israeli film institutions, highlighting a divide within the artistic community. In personal news, Brazilian music icon Hermeto Pascoal, known as 'The Sorcerer', has passed at 89, leaving behind a vivid legacy in global music culture.

The fashion industry is set for potential shifts as Giorgio Armani's will reveals plans for the gradual sale of his company or possible public listing, following his death at 91. In film, Scottish actor Brian Cox presents 'Glenrothan' at the Toronto Film Festival, marking his directorial debut with a story of reconciliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Car Tumbling Over Flyover in Delhi: A Minor Escape and Unrelated Mysteries

Car Tumbling Over Flyover in Delhi: A Minor Escape and Unrelated Mysteries

 India
2
Revolutionizing Tobacco Harm Reduction in India

Revolutionizing Tobacco Harm Reduction in India

 India
3
Crawford Conquers Canelo: Unanimous Victory in Las Vegas

Crawford Conquers Canelo: Unanimous Victory in Las Vegas

 Global
4
Beneficial impact of GST will be there for all products from start of day till people go to bed: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai.

Beneficial impact of GST will be there for all products from start of day ti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025