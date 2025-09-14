Hindi: A Unifying Catalyst in Arunachal's Cultural Mosaic

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday emphasized the significance of Hindi as a unifying language in a linguistically diverse India during his Hindi Diwas address. Observed annually on September 14, Hindi Diwas marks the adoption of Hindi as one of India's official languages.

Khandu, posting in Hindi on the social media platform X, commended Arunachal Pradesh for its rich cultural heritage and numerous tribal languages. He highlighted Hindi as a means to connect the state's varied languages and cultures, promoting seamless communication.

The Chief Minister encouraged citizens to integrate Hindi actively into daily life, thereby reinforcing national unity. He stressed the equal importance of nurturing local tribal languages and traditions, recognizing diversity as a strength and essential to maintaining Arunachal's cultural identity.

