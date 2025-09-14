Hindi Diwas: A Celebration of Unity Through Language

On Hindi Diwas, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended warm greetings, emphasizing the unifying role of the Hindi language across the nation.

Sarma pointed out that Hindi is steadily achieving global prominence, a fact that underlines India's strength on the world stage.

He commended the leadership under Shri Modi for contributing to the increased global status of Hindi. Hindi Diwas, observed on September 14, marks the day this language was adopted as one of India's official languages in 1949.

(With inputs from agencies.)