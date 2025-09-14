Left Menu

Hindi Diwas: A Celebration of Unity Through Language

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended greetings on Hindi Diwas, highlighting Hindi's role in unifying India and its growing global prominence as a testament to the country's strength and unity.

Updated: 14-09-2025 11:00 IST
Hindi Diwas: A Celebration of Unity Through Language
On Hindi Diwas, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended warm greetings, emphasizing the unifying role of the Hindi language across the nation.

Sarma pointed out that Hindi is steadily achieving global prominence, a fact that underlines India's strength on the world stage.

He commended the leadership under Shri Modi for contributing to the increased global status of Hindi. Hindi Diwas, observed on September 14, marks the day this language was adopted as one of India's official languages in 1949.

