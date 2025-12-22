Left Menu

President's Winter Retreat Concludes: A Tribute to India's Unity

President Droupadi Murmu concludes her winter sojourn at the Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad. This annual visit underscores the integrative role of Presidential retreats in showcasing India's cultural unity. During her stay, the President addressed key conferences, reinforcing her commitment to national peace and progress.

President Droupadi Murmu concluded her annual winter retreat, departing for Delhi following a significant visit to Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad. The ceremony was attended by prominent figures including Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, emphasizing the national importance of this customary journey.

The President's stay in Hyderabad was marked by key addresses, notably at the national conference for Chairpersons of Public Service Commissions and an event titled 'Timeless Wisdom of Bharat' by Brahma Kumaris Shanti Sarovar. These gatherings highlighted themes of peace and progress, aligning with her broader vision for the country's future.

Rashtrapati Nilayam, a symbol of cultural unity post-India's independence, continues to serve as a Presidential Retreat. Its historical significance is mirrored by its northern counterpart, The Retreat Building in Shimla, both playing crucial roles in the integration of India's diverse cultures and people.

