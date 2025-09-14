Global Ayyappa Sangamam: A Convergence of Devotion and Celebration

The Travancore Devaswom Board announced that over 3,000 devotees from around the world are expected to gather for the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, coinciding with its platinum jubilee celebrations.

The event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Pampa on September 20, drawing attention from political and community sectors within the state.

Simultaneously, the Sabarimala temple will open for Malayalam month 'Kanni' rituals from September 16-21, led by chief priest Arun Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)