Global Ayyappa Sangamam: A Convergence of Devotion and Celebration

Over 3,000 Lord Ayyappa devotees will attend the Global Ayyappa Sangamam at Pampa on September 20. The event celebrates the platinum jubilee of the Travancore Devaswom Board. Political parties and community organizations have reacted to the event, which coincides with the Sabarimala temple's monthly rituals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-09-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 14:12 IST
The Travancore Devaswom Board announced that over 3,000 devotees from around the world are expected to gather for the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, coinciding with its platinum jubilee celebrations.

The event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Pampa on September 20, drawing attention from political and community sectors within the state.

Simultaneously, the Sabarimala temple will open for Malayalam month 'Kanni' rituals from September 16-21, led by chief priest Arun Kumar.

