The Witcher's Epic Return with Liam Hemsworth

Netflix has announced the much-anticipated return of its fantasy drama series 'The Witcher', set to premiere its fourth season on October 30. The series will now feature Liam Hemsworth as the lead character, Geralt of Rivia, taking over from Henry Cavill.

Based on the acclaimed fantasy novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, 'The Witcher' explores the journey of Geralt, a mutated monster-hunter navigating a world where humans often surpass the wickedness of mythical beasts. This new season, alongside its subsequent fifth, will complete the saga, covering the remaining novels 'Baptism of Fire', 'The Tower of the Swallow', and 'Lady of the Lake'.

Creator and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich expressed excitement about bringing Sapkowski's books to an epic conclusion. The cast also features Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra in prominent roles. Hemsworth takes on the iconic character, citing his enthusiasm as a long-time fan of the series, while Cavill exits due to creative differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)