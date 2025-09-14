Left Menu

Shiv Sena (UBT) Protests India-Pakistan Cricket Clash

The Shiv Sena (UBT) launched protests across Maharashtra against the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match in Dubai, claiming it insults national sentiments. Party leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray, urged a boycott, staging protests and sending sindoor to the Prime Minister's Office to highlight demands.

Updated: 14-09-2025 15:19 IST
The Shiv Sena (UBT) members raised their voice across Maharashtra on Sunday, vigorously opposing the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match in Dubai. Their demonstrations included slogan-raising and even the destruction of a television set, showcasing their strong stance against the sporting event.

The first match between traditional rivals India and Pakistan since recent military tensions saw the Uddhav Thackeray-led party critiquing the Indian government's decision to permit the match, dubbing it an affront to national sentiments. Thackeray has actively encouraged citizens to boycott the game and announced a campaign to send sindoor to the Prime Minister's Office.

In a display of fervent opposition, Sena (UBT) leaders like Kishori Pednekar communicated the gravity of the Pahalgam attack and the pain of affected families. Similarly, Aaditya Thackeray stressed the moral complexities of playing against a nation implicated in past terror activities. The protests extended to cities like Mumbai and Pune, with calls for the cricketing authorities to rethink their decisions.

