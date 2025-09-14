Strengthening Ties: India and Thailand's Maitree Exercise Concludes

The 14th edition of the India-Thailand joint military exercise, dubbed Maitree, wrapped up in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district on Sunday. Through the exercise, both armies not only enhanced their interoperability but also gained invaluable insights into each other's operations and combat strategies.

Under the auspices of the United Nations, the two-week exercise included a rigorous 48-hour validation phase. During this period, contingents engaged in setting up temporary operating bases, creating an intelligence grid, heliborne raids, and hostage rescue missions, employing new-generation equipment in the process.

Defence officials highlighted that the joint training served as an excellent platform for soldiers from both the Indian Army and the Royal Thai Army. The event's closing ceremony featured cultural showcases and friendly sports matches, further strengthening the camaraderie between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)