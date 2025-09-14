Vishwas Patil to Lead 99th All India Marathi Literary Meet

Renowned author Vishwas Patil has been appointed as president of the forthcoming 99th All India Marathi Literary Meet, scheduled to take place in Satara from January 1 to 4, 2026. Known for his historical novel 'Panipat', Patil's appointment was confirmed after the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal convened in Pune.

His name was ratified following Bhalchandra Nemade's declination of the position. Other candidates considered were Ranganath Pathare and Bal Phondke. Milind Joshi, president of the Sahitya Mahamandal, emphasized maintaining the event's literary essence, ensuring it remains free from political influence, despite the attendance of leaders from various political parties.

The literary meet will host a multitude of activities including a book procession, poetry readings, and workshops. In a first, all former presidents and award winners associated with the literary meet will be invited. Patil will preside over a rich and varied program reflecting his extensive literary background.

(With inputs from agencies.)