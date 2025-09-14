Left Menu

Countdown to Love: 'Tu Meri Main Tera' Set to Dazzle on New Year's Eve

The eagerly anticipated film 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri,' featuring Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan, will now premiere on December 31, 2025, as announced by its creators. Directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 16:23 IST
Countdown to Love: 'Tu Meri Main Tera' Set to Dazzle on New Year's Eve
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The highly anticipated film 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri,' starring popular actors Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan, is set to premiere on December 31, 2025. The announcement was made on Instagram, marking a change from its previously slated release in February 2026.

The film, directed by Sameer Vidwans, renowned for his work on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha,' promises to end the year with a romantic flourish under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Fans are excited to see Panday and Aaryan reunite after their successful stint together in the 2019 hit film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh.'

With Bollywood veterans Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles, the film is expected to be a major attraction at the box office. The announcement also hinted at new beginnings, with the tagline 'The year ends but Love Begins.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jamaica vs USA: Thrilling 100m Showdown at World Championship

Jamaica vs USA: Thrilling 100m Showdown at World Championship

 Global
2
Publicis Sapient: Navigating Digital Transformation in India

Publicis Sapient: Navigating Digital Transformation in India

 India
3
Rally Calls for Navi Mumbai Airport to Honor Farmer Leader D. B. Patil

Rally Calls for Navi Mumbai Airport to Honor Farmer Leader D. B. Patil

 India
4
Indian Boxers Shine on World Stage with Historic Wins

Indian Boxers Shine on World Stage with Historic Wins

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025