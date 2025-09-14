Countdown to Love: 'Tu Meri Main Tera' Set to Dazzle on New Year's Eve

The highly anticipated film 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri,' starring popular actors Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan, is set to premiere on December 31, 2025. The announcement was made on Instagram, marking a change from its previously slated release in February 2026.

The film, directed by Sameer Vidwans, renowned for his work on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha,' promises to end the year with a romantic flourish under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Fans are excited to see Panday and Aaryan reunite after their successful stint together in the 2019 hit film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh.'

With Bollywood veterans Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles, the film is expected to be a major attraction at the box office. The announcement also hinted at new beginnings, with the tagline 'The year ends but Love Begins.'

(With inputs from agencies.)