Left Menu

Farewell to a Boxing Legend: Ricky Hatton Passes at 46

British boxer Ricky Hatton, a former world champion, has died at the age of 46. Known for his remarkable career, Hatton was set to make a comeback fight in December. His unexpected death marks a significant loss in the boxing community and the sports world at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-09-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 17:14 IST
Farewell to a Boxing Legend: Ricky Hatton Passes at 46
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British boxing has lost one of its shining stars with the passing of former world champion Ricky Hatton at the age of 46. Hatton, known for his thrilling fights and charismatic personality, was widely respected in the boxing community.

Fans were eagerly anticipating his return to the ring this December, a testament to his enduring popularity and legacy in the sport.

Hatton's passing leaves a void in the sports world, with tributes pouring in from across the globe, highlighting the impact he left both in and out of the ring.

TRENDING

1
Jamaica vs USA: Thrilling 100m Showdown at World Championship

Jamaica vs USA: Thrilling 100m Showdown at World Championship

 Global
2
Publicis Sapient: Navigating Digital Transformation in India

Publicis Sapient: Navigating Digital Transformation in India

 India
3
Rally Calls for Navi Mumbai Airport to Honor Farmer Leader D. B. Patil

Rally Calls for Navi Mumbai Airport to Honor Farmer Leader D. B. Patil

 India
4
Indian Boxers Shine on World Stage with Historic Wins

Indian Boxers Shine on World Stage with Historic Wins

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025