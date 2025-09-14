Left Menu

'O' Romeo': Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor's Next Big Release

Vishal Bhardwaj's new film 'O' Romeo', starring Shahid Kapoor, is set to release on February 14. This action thriller features a stellar cast and marks Kapoor's fourth collaboration with Bhardwaj. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also includes roles for Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Disha Patani.

Vishal Bhardwaj, a notable filmmaker, has announced the release of his new film 'O' Romeo', starring Bollywood sensation Shahid Kapoor. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 14, adding a cinematic touch to Valentine's Day.

This marks the fourth collaboration between Bhardwaj and Kapoor, having previously joined hands on acclaimed projects like 'Kaminey', 'Haider', and 'Rangoon'. 'O' Romeo', an action thriller, is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, guaranteeing a production packed with quality and drama.

The film boasts a remarkable ensemble cast, including Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Avinash Tiwary, and Disha Patani. Kapoor, who recently featured in 'Deva', directed by Rosshan Andrrews, shared the film's poster on Instagram, creating quite a buzz among fans and film enthusiasts.

