Hindi: Beyond a Language, A Cultural Identity

Hindi stands not merely as a language but as a symbol of India's rich culture and national identity, as emphasized by Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh.

Addressing an audience at Saral Gyaan School's annual Hindi Diwas celebration, Singh encouraged parents and teachers to promote Hindi and other regional languages among younger generations.

Highlighting Hindi's status as the third most spoken language globally, he pointed to its prevalence in countries like Mauritius and the United States, and commended its expanding digital footprint and contribution to economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)