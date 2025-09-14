Hindi: Beyond a Language, A Cultural Identity
Hindi serves as a cultural and national emblem for India, significantly boosting its international presence. At a Hindi Diwas event, Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh urged promotion of Hindi among youth, noting its global reach and contributions to digital media, economic growth, and educational advancement.
Hindi stands not merely as a language but as a symbol of India's rich culture and national identity, as emphasized by Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh.
Addressing an audience at Saral Gyaan School's annual Hindi Diwas celebration, Singh encouraged parents and teachers to promote Hindi and other regional languages among younger generations.
Highlighting Hindi's status as the third most spoken language globally, he pointed to its prevalence in countries like Mauritius and the United States, and commended its expanding digital footprint and contribution to economic growth.
