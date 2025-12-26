Nadda Reviews IPC Progress, Hails Global Recognition of Indian Pharmacopoeia

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, on Tuesday reviewed the progress, initiatives and future roadmap of the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), underscoring its critical role in strengthening India’s healthcare regulatory framework and safeguarding public health. The review meeting was held in the presence of Ms Nivedita Shukla Verma, Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petro-Chemicals (DoCP), who is also holding additional charge as Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), along with senior officials of the Ministry.

Shri Nadda appreciated IPC’s sustained efforts in strengthening pharmacopoeial standards and pharmacovigilance systems, noting that these initiatives align closely with the Government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat. He said IPC’s work promotes self-reliance in scientific standards, enhances regulatory credibility and ensures robust healthcare outcomes for citizens.

Ensuring Quality, Safety and Efficacy of Medicines

During the review, the Union Health Minister commended IPC’s pivotal role in ensuring the quality, safety and efficacy of medicines available in the country. He noted that the Indian Pharmacopoeia serves as a foundational scientific and regulatory reference for drug standards, enabling uniformity and consistency in the manufacture, testing and distribution of medicines across India.

Shri Nadda emphasised that strong pharmacopoeial standards are essential not only for protecting patients but also for maintaining public confidence in the healthcare system. He said IPC’s work directly contributes to patient safety, regulatory transparency and trust in Indian medicines, both domestically and internationally.

Growing Global Recognition

Highlighting India’s rising global stature in pharmaceutical regulation, the Minister noted that the Indian Pharmacopoeia is now recognised in 19 countries. He said this growing international acceptance reflects increasing global confidence in India’s scientific, regulatory and quality assurance capabilities.

“This recognition strengthens India’s position as the Pharmacy of the World and underscores the credibility of Indian pharmacopoeial standards globally,” Shri Nadda observed. He added that international recognition of the Indian Pharmacopoeia also facilitates exports, regulatory harmonisation and global cooperation in healthcare.

The Minister further informed that the 10th edition of the Indian Pharmacopoeia 2026 is scheduled to be launched in the first week of January 2026. He described the upcoming edition as a significant milestone that will incorporate updated scientific knowledge, contemporary regulatory requirements and emerging global best practices.

Strengthening Pharmacovigilance in India

Shri Nadda also highlighted IPC’s crucial role in implementing the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI), which monitors adverse drug reactions and ensures patient safety across the country. He appreciated IPC’s efforts to strengthen adverse event reporting systems, enhance data quality and build capacity among healthcare professionals, regulators and industry stakeholders.

He noted that a robust pharmacovigilance framework is essential in an era of expanding drug usage, complex therapies and rapid innovation, and said IPC’s work in this area plays a vital role in early detection of risks and prevention of harm.

Focus on Innovation, Digitalisation and Global Harmonisation

The Union Health Minister lauded IPC’s contribution to Atmanirbhar Bharat by strengthening indigenous scientific expertise, testing capabilities and regulatory standards, while simultaneously supporting global public health objectives. He encouraged IPC to continue focusing on innovation, digitalisation of processes and greater global harmonisation of standards in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Shri Nadda said these efforts are essential to ensure universal access to safe, effective and high-quality medicines, and to keep India at the forefront of pharmaceutical regulation in a rapidly evolving global healthcare landscape.

IPC Reaffirms Commitment

Detailed presentations on IPC’s activities were made by Dr V Kalaiselvan, Secretary-cum-Scientific Director, IPC. He reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to further strengthening pharmacopoeial and pharmacovigilance standards, expanding international collaboration and contributing meaningfully to national and global health priorities.

Shri Harsh Mangla, Joint Secretary, MoHFW, along with other senior officers of the Ministry, were also present at the meeting.