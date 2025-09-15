Tragedy Strikes During Jivitputrika Festival: Multiple Children Drown
Tragic incidents occurred during the Jivitputrika festival in Chandauli and Deoria, leading to the drowning of multiple children. In Chandauli, two children slipped into the river, while in Deoria, children fell into ponds, resulting in fatalities and critical injuries, despite rescue efforts.
In a tragic turn of events, multiple children drowned during the Jivitputrika festival in the regions of Chandauli and Deoria. The festival, marked by rituals for the well-being of children, was overshadowed by these incidents.
In Chandauli, the calamity struck around 6 pm when Piyush Yadav, aged 12, and Himanshu Yadav, aged 9, accidentally slipped into deep waters of the Karmanasa river during the festival's ritual bathing. Despite rigorous efforts by police and divers, the children remained missing late into the night.
Separately in Deoria, near Gauri Bazar and Baitalpur areas, bathing during the festival led five children into deep waters. Tragically, Radha Gupta, 12, succumbed at the hospital, while Amrita Gupta, 9, remains critically injured. Another child, Raj, 10, drowned in Gulharia village, highlighting the dangers children faced during festival rituals.
