Radiology student dies by suicide in UP's Kanpur

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 15-09-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 19:53 IST
A 19-year-old radiology student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in a hostel here, police said on Monday.

However, no suicide note was recovered from her hostel room in Kakadeo area, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Swaroop Nagar) IP Singh said.

''Preliminary probe findings suggest the girl was battling depression and anxiety, and it could be a reason behind her extreme step,'' the ACP added.

The victim, identified as Palak, a first-year Bachelor in Medicinal Radiological and Imaging Techniques (BMRIT) student at Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), had been under treatment for anxiety and depression.

The hostel belongs to Samajwadi Party MLA from Arya Nagar Amitabh Bajpai.

Victim's younger sister Deepti told the police that Palak had sent her and her roommate to buy medicines on Sunday before hanging herself with the ceiling hook.

''When we returned, the room was locked from inside, and calls went unanswered'', she added. Hostel residents and staff raised an alarm, and police were also informed. The door was forced open to find Palak hanging inside.

The body has been sent for postmortem. Police are investigating the case, ACP told PTI.

