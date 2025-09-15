Haryanvi actor Uttar Kumar held in rape case, hospitalised shortly after

Haryanvi actor Uttar Kumar was on Monday held in connection with the alleged rape of a 25-year-old singer but shortly after his detention, he complained of ill health and was admitted to a private hospital, police said.

A woman singer lodged a complaint on July 18 alleging that Kumar had sexually assaulted her on the pretext of marriage and film roles from January 1, 2020, till July 31, 2023, they said.

Kumar will be taken into custody again after doctors issue his fitness report, DCP (Trans-Hindan) Nimish Patil told PTI.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered on charges of rape, criminal intimidation and provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, police said.

According to the FIR, Kumar allegedly called the victim to his Ghaziabad office and farmhouse in Amroha district, pressuring her to consume alcohol and meet film producers.

When she resisted his attempts at physical relations, he allegedly assured her of marriage. The complainant claimed Kumar continued to exploit her emotionally and physically, but later refused to marry her.

The singer further alleged that Kumar threatened to blacklist her in the Haryanvi film industry, hurled caste-based remarks and posted her private photos and videos on social media.

''Police are verifying the allegations and once the actor is declared medically fit, he will be arrested,'' Patil added.

