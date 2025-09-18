Left Menu

Jessie J Unveils New Album Amidst Health Struggles

Jessie J announces her latest album release as she continues to battle breast cancer. Despite postponing tour dates due to surgery, the singer remains optimistic. Her new album features tracks like 'No Secret.' Fans can pre-order the album, available in vinyl and CD formats.

Updated: 18-09-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:44 IST
Jessie J (Image source/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
Jessie J has announced the release of her sixth studio album, 'Don't Tease Me with a Good Time,' slated for November 28. The album will include tracks such as 'No Secret,' 'Believe in Magic,' 'And the Award Goes To,' and 'Living My Best Life,' offering fans a new musical experience. Pre-orders for the album are available on both vinyl and CD, with exclusive signed merchandise for early birds.

Following a breast cancer diagnosis, Jessie J postponed her U.K. and European Acoustic Tour dates and canceled her American tour. The singer requires a second surgery, scheduled for later this year, which interfered with her previously planned tour dates. As a result, the U.K. and European shows will occur in April 2026, while refunds for U.S. tickets are in process.

In June, Jessie J publicly shared her breast cancer diagnosis, which preceded the release of her single 'No Secret.' Despite undergoing surgery, she continues her recovery journey, keeping her fans updated via social media. Three months post-diagnosis, Jessie remains committed to her music, asserting her desire to live fully and embrace life's moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

