Trump vs. Kimmel: Battle Over Free Speech Heats Up

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed approval over the suspension of talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel, inciting a national debate over free speech. Trump's push against broadcasters who deliver negative reports of his administration has stirred controversy.

The debate spurred by Kimmel's comments on the recent assassination of conservative figure Charlie Kirk intensified, as ABC announced an indefinite suspension of Kimmel's show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.' Notable figures, including former President Obama, criticized the move as government overreach.

This clash highlights ongoing tensions between Trump's administration and media companies, with concerns raised over threats to revoke TV licenses. The debate reveals a deeper struggle over free speech rights in the U.S., involving both political and legal ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)