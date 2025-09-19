Kamala Harris Reflects: Inside Defeat and Raw Confessions in '107 Days'

Kamala Harris' new book '107 Days' provides an intimate look at her emotional and political journey during the whirlwind presidential campaign against Donald Trump.

Harris shares raw reflections, from the crushing loss to Trump, to Biden's fatigue and their shared political struggles. These revelations highlight the complex dynamics within their campaign.

The book captures both personal admissions and political tensions, from debates to difficult decisions about running mates, offering a vibrant chapter in modern political history.

(With inputs from agencies.)