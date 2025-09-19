Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Young Boy Succumbs to Animal Attack in Maharashtra

A seven-year-old boy named Prashil Baban Mankar was tragically killed by a wild animal, possibly a tiger or leopard, in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district. His body was discovered near Gadbori village. Officials are investigating the incident that has left the village in a state of shock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 19-09-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 09:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district as a seven-year-old boy lost his life to a wild animal attack, authorities reported on Friday.

The body of Prashil Baban Mankar was found near Gadbori village in the Sindewahi tehsil, following a search initiated by the forest department. Prashil had been at his uncle's residence nearby when he was reportedly dragged away by a tiger or leopard.

The village remains in turmoil as the exact details of the attack are still under investigation. Forest officials are working to determine whether the child was attacked by a tiger or a leopard, as tensions run high in the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

