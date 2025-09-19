Left Menu

Documentary on Oak Tree Road Earns Emmy Nods for Showcasing Cultural Revitalization

The documentary 'Destination Oak Tree Road', directed by Rohit Vyas, has been nominated for two New York Emmy Awards for its depiction of the transformation of a New Jersey neighborhood. The film highlights the area's revitalization, driven by the Indian American community, and its global recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 10:36 IST
Destination Oak Tree Road poster (Photo: Press Note by Vyas Productions). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Destination Oak Tree Road', a praised documentary spotlighting the transformation of a New Jersey neighborhood, has secured two nominations at the 2025 New York Emmy Awards. Directed by broadcast journalist Rohit Vyas, the film narrates the rise of Oak Tree Road from decline to becoming a thriving cultural hub.

The New York chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the nominations at the PIX 11 studios, as shared by Vyas Productions. Responding to the recognition, Vyas expressed gratitude, emphasizing the significance of this project in his career as a documentary maker after decades as a broadcast journalist.

The film explores Oak Tree Road's rich cultural history and revitalization credited to the Indian American community's dedication. It showcases the neighborhood's journey from a desolate state to a bustling area that now attracts global attention and multinational investments.

In addition to Vyas, the team includes co-producers Janice Selinger, Aditi Vyas, and Isha Vyas, alongside Joe Lee and Steve Stone, who played crucial roles in bringing the documentary to life. Initially aired on NJPBS, the film is a collaborative production between Vyas Productions and NJ PBS / The WNET Group.

Rohit Vyas highlighted the film's aim to narrate an American success story within the Indian American community. Reflecting the community's challenges and achievements, the documentary serves as a testament to striving for the American Dream through resilience and dedication.

The 68th Annual New York Emmy Awards ceremony is set to take place in New York City on October 11. (ANI)

