Vindhyachal Fair Zone Declared Tobacco-Free

The district administration has declared Vindhyachal's Shardiya Navratri fair a tobacco-free zone. Sale and use of tobacco products are banned, with strict enforcement promised under the National Tobacco Control Programme. District Magistrate Pawan Kumar Gangwar emphasized accountability and comprehensive implementation of the ban during the nine-day fair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:06 IST
In a significant move, the district administration has declared the Shardiya Navratri fair area in the Vindhyachal region a tobacco-free zone, effectively prohibiting the sale and use of all tobacco-related products.

The initiative was announced by District Magistrate Pawan Kumar Gangwar on Friday, ahead of the nine-day fair commencing on September 21-22. This decision comes under the National Tobacco Control Programme, with a clear warning of strict legal action against any violators.

The district magistrate has emphasized the importance of responsibility and accountability among officials, calling for rigorous adherence to the directive to ensure the fair area remains tobacco-free throughout the celebrations.

