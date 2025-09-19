Vindhyachal Fair Zone Declared Tobacco-Free

In a significant move, the district administration has declared the Shardiya Navratri fair area in the Vindhyachal region a tobacco-free zone, effectively prohibiting the sale and use of all tobacco-related products.

The initiative was announced by District Magistrate Pawan Kumar Gangwar on Friday, ahead of the nine-day fair commencing on September 21-22. This decision comes under the National Tobacco Control Programme, with a clear warning of strict legal action against any violators.

The district magistrate has emphasized the importance of responsibility and accountability among officials, calling for rigorous adherence to the directive to ensure the fair area remains tobacco-free throughout the celebrations.

