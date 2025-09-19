Gomti Book Festival: A Literary and Cultural Extravaganza
The Gomti Book Festival's fourth edition will occur from September 20-28 at the University of Lucknow, boasting an extensive lineup of literary sessions, cultural performances, and children's activities. Organized by the National Book Trust, India, the event intends to foster literature appreciation in Lucknow.
The Gomti Book Festival returns for its fourth edition from September 20 to 28, hosted at the University of Lucknow. This year's event promises a broader spectrum of literary sessions, cultural performances, and children's engagements.
According to the organizers, led by the National Book Trust, India, and collaborating with the Government of Uttar Pradesh, entry to the festival will be free, running daily from 11 am to 8 pm. The inauguration will be attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
With over 225 bookstalls and activities embracing the literary and artistic heritage of Uttar Pradesh, including workshops, storytelling, and cultural events, the festival aims to cement its status as a central hub for art and literature enthusiasts.
