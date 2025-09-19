Left Menu

Assam Mourns the Loss of Musical Icon Zubeen Garg

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the residence of the late singer Zubeen Garg to express condolences to his family. Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore, was a celebrated musical artist in Assam. In response, the Education Department postponed school exams in his honor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:41 IST
Assam Mourns the Loss of Musical Icon Zubeen Garg
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a somber visit to the residence of the renowned singer Zubeen Garg in Guwahati's Kahilipara area on Friday night. Sarma, who was campaigning for the Bodoland Territorial Council, canceled his scheduled commitments to extend his condolences to the grieving family.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, arrived at the late artist's home to offer support to Garg's immediate family. Zubeen Garg, aged 52, passed away in Singapore, leaving behind a legacy as well as his wife, father, and younger sister.

In a sign of respect, Assam's Education Department announced the postponement of the half-yearly school examinations. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu stated that exams would be delayed until after the singer's cremation, acknowledging the immense impact of this loss on the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan High Court Demands Immediate Municipality Elections

Rajasthan High Court Demands Immediate Municipality Elections

 India
2
BJP Leader Blasts Trump's H-1B Fee, Predicts Economic Backfire

BJP Leader Blasts Trump's H-1B Fee, Predicts Economic Backfire

 India
3
Breakthrough achieved for 4.88 km Shilpata-Ghansoli tunnel for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

Breakthrough achieved for 4.88 km Shilpata-Ghansoli tunnel for Mumbai-Ahmeda...

 India
4
H-1B Holders Face Urgent Return Amid New Trump Visa Fee

H-1B Holders Face Urgent Return Amid New Trump Visa Fee

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025