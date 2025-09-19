Assam Mourns the Loss of Musical Icon Zubeen Garg
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the residence of the late singer Zubeen Garg to express condolences to his family. Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore, was a celebrated musical artist in Assam. In response, the Education Department postponed school exams in his honor.
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a somber visit to the residence of the renowned singer Zubeen Garg in Guwahati's Kahilipara area on Friday night. Sarma, who was campaigning for the Bodoland Territorial Council, canceled his scheduled commitments to extend his condolences to the grieving family.
The Chief Minister, accompanied by his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, arrived at the late artist's home to offer support to Garg's immediate family. Zubeen Garg, aged 52, passed away in Singapore, leaving behind a legacy as well as his wife, father, and younger sister.
In a sign of respect, Assam's Education Department announced the postponement of the half-yearly school examinations. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu stated that exams would be delayed until after the singer's cremation, acknowledging the immense impact of this loss on the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Singer Zubeen Garg's body handed over to his team members in Singapore: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Tragic Passing of Zubeen Garg: Singer's Last Journey from Singapore to Assam
Singer Zubeen Garg's post-mortem examination completed in Singapore: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Tragic Loss: Music Icon Zubeen Garg Dies in Singapore
Tragic Loss: Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg Passes Away in Singapore