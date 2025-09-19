Left Menu

Daredevil: Born Again Defies Odds with Third Season Renewal

Despite initial speculations, Marvel's 'Daredevil: Born Again' confirms a third season set to commence filming in early 2026. The series, featuring Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, continues to defy expectations, establishing itself as Marvel's first live-action series to achieve a third season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 23:18 IST
Daredevil: Born Again Defies Odds with Third Season Renewal
Daredevil: Born Again poster (Photo/Instagram@daredevil). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising turn of events, Marvel's 'Daredevil: Born Again' has been renewed for a third season, as disclosed in a recent announcement. Starring Charlie Cox as superhero Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio as the crime lord Wilson Fisk, the series is set to premiere its second season in May 2026, with filming for the subsequent season beginning in early 2026, according to Variety.

The confirmation comes amidst widespread rumors suggesting that 'Daredevil' might conclude after its second season. These speculations were further fueled by Charlie Cox's remarks at the GalaxyCon panel, where he hinted at the conclusion of the series. However, Vincent D'Onofrio reassured fans through social media, indicating a probable continuation. This makes 'Daredevil' Marvel's pioneering live-action series to secure a third season.

Apart from Cox and D'Onofrio, the series boasts an ensemble cast including Margarita Levieva, Wilson Bethel, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, and others. The narrative has seen Murdock's complex entanglements with the resurfacing of Frank Castle and alliances within the power dynamics led by Wilson Fisk. Marvel's future plans also include a special focusing on the 'Punisher', directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan High Court Demands Immediate Municipality Elections

Rajasthan High Court Demands Immediate Municipality Elections

 India
2
BJP Leader Blasts Trump's H-1B Fee, Predicts Economic Backfire

BJP Leader Blasts Trump's H-1B Fee, Predicts Economic Backfire

 India
3
Breakthrough achieved for 4.88 km Shilpata-Ghansoli tunnel for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

Breakthrough achieved for 4.88 km Shilpata-Ghansoli tunnel for Mumbai-Ahmeda...

 India
4
H-1B Holders Face Urgent Return Amid New Trump Visa Fee

H-1B Holders Face Urgent Return Amid New Trump Visa Fee

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025