Tributes Pour In: Remembering Zubeen Garg, Assam's Musical Legend

The Assamese community in Pune held a condolence meeting to honor the late singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore. Remembered as a legendary figure in Assamese music and culture, Garg's work touched many lives, with his songs being a staple at cultural events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-09-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 23:38 IST
The Assamese community in Pune united in grief on Friday as they paid homage to the iconic singer Zubeen Garg, who tragically passed away in Singapore. Known for swimming in the sea, Garg's sudden demise sent shockwaves through his fans worldwide.

Organized by 'Juva Sangha' at Mohammadwadi, the condolence gathering saw participants lighting candles and praying, reflecting on Garg's immense influence on music and culture. Dr. Pallabh shared emotional remarks, highlighting Garg's pivotal role in their upbringing, while Kaustubh Saikia expressed the collective heartbreak felt by Assamese in Pune.

Garg, who captivated audiences across generations with his diverse talents as a singer, composer, director, and actor, is remembered for his songs in over 40 languages. His breakthrough Bollywood hit, 'Ya Ali,' solidified his fame, making his legacy an indelible part of India's cultural fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

