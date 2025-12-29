Inauguration of Redeveloped Batadrava Than: Honoring Assam's Cultural Legacy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the new-look Batadrava Than on Monday, a site of great cultural significance in Assam's Nagaon district. This redevelopment project, costing Rs 227 crore, celebrates the birthplace of Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva.

The ceremony was attended by prominent figures including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita. A traditional 'Sattriya' welcome featuring 'gayan-Bayan' performers marked the beginning of the event, as attendees paid homage to the revered cultural site.

Proposed in the 2021-22 state budget, the project aims to transform Batadrava Than into a major tourist destination. It is designed to highlight the life and values of Sankardeva, showcasing the rich artistic heritage and cultural traditions of Assam. Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the project's role in preserving Assam's cultural legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)