Empowering Women: How Sankalp Centre Is Changing Lives

A destitute middle-aged woman recently sought help at a state-run center for her 18-year-old pregnant daughter, desperate for shelter and support.

Responding to the plight, the Sankalp Centre provided immediate assistance, relocating the young woman to a one-stop center to ensure her safety and offering medical and psychological support.

This scenario is one of many where the Sankalp Centre, part of the Mission Shakti project, steps in to assist women in distress, offering a range of support services from safe lodging and legal assistance to skill development and access to government schemes.

