Empowering Women: How Sankalp Centre Is Changing Lives

The Sankalp Centre, part of the Mission Shakti project, supports women seeking safety, security, and empowerment through various initiatives. With over 56,000 beneficiaries in Thiruvananthapuram, it offers guidance, shelter, and skill training. The Centre addresses diverse needs like livelihood support and legal assistance, significantly impacting women's lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-09-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 09:29 IST
A destitute middle-aged woman recently sought help at a state-run center for her 18-year-old pregnant daughter, desperate for shelter and support.

Responding to the plight, the Sankalp Centre provided immediate assistance, relocating the young woman to a one-stop center to ensure her safety and offering medical and psychological support.

This scenario is one of many where the Sankalp Centre, part of the Mission Shakti project, steps in to assist women in distress, offering a range of support services from safe lodging and legal assistance to skill development and access to government schemes.

