Mohanlal Honored with Prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will be honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023, as announced by the I&B Ministry. Recognized for his iconic contribution to Indian cinema, Mohanlal's career spans over four decades with more than 350 films, earning numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 18:46 IST
Mohanlal
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has been declared the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023, India's highest accolade in the cinematic field, as announced by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Saturday.

The ministry's announcement, shared on X, praised the actor, director, and producer for his 'iconic contribution to Indian cinema' as recommended by the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee. The 65-year-old will receive the award at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on September 23.

Over a career spanning more than forty years, Mohanlal has appeared in over 350 films across various Indian languages, earning two National Film Awards for Best Actor and several other honors including the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

