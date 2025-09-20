Delhi's Transformation: A New Hub for Live Events and Concerts

In a landmark move to promote Delhi as a hub for live events, Minister Kapil Mishra announced a significant reduction in stadium booking fees. This initiative is hailed as a historic step in making the capital city more attractive for concerts and international cultural shows.

The Sports Authority of India confirmed a 40 to 50 per cent cut in booking charges for major stadiums in Delhi, while imposing stricter conditions for post-event maintenance. This decision is part of a joint effort by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Delhi Government to enhance Delhi's appeal for large-scale events.

Prime Minister Modi's vision of promoting Delhi as a center for live entertainment is behind this decision. With stadium costs lowered, the move is projected to drive economic growth, increase cultural activities, and open up more employment opportunities in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)