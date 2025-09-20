Mohanlal: The Cinematic Maestro Honored with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The Malayalam film industry celebrates as superstar Mohanlal is awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023, the highest recognition in Indian cinema, as recently announced by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

Recognized for his 'iconic contribution to Indian cinema', Mohanlal's career spans over four decades, boasting more than 350 films. His work has not only marked a significant impact on Malayalam cinema but also across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi film industries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other eminent personalities have lauded his achievements, emphasizing his remarkable journey and his influence that continues to inspire future generations in the world of cinema and theater.

(With inputs from agencies.)