Mohanlal: Cinematic Legend Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Celebrated Malayalam actor Mohanlal has been awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023, recognizing his exceptional contributions to Indian cinema. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry made the announcement, underscoring Mohanlal's influence across diverse film industries in the country.

Marking a career that stretches over four decades, Mohanlal's filmography comprises more than 350 films spanning Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. Often lauded for his versatility and talent, the actor made his debut as an antagonist in the 1980 film "Manjil Virinja Pookkal" and has since become a stalwart of Indian cinema.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Mohanlal, describing him as a beacon of excellence and versatility. The actor, who has been previously honored with the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, expressed his gratitude and humbleness upon receiving this distinction, further cementing his legacy in cinema and arts.

