Mohanlal: Celebrating a Cinematic Icon's Unmatched Legacy

Mohanlal, the acclaimed Malayalam actor known for his contributions to films like "Iruvar" and "Drishyam," is the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023, as announced by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

This prestigious honor highlights Mohanlal's extensive impact on Indian cinema, attributing his selection to his versatile and remarkable performances across a career that spans more than forty years and 350 films in languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

In recognition of his outstanding cinematic journey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mohanlal, emphasizing his excellence and versatility. The award will be presented at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, celebrating his significant influence on India's cultural and film landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)