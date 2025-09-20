Left Menu

Mohanlal: Celebrating a Cinematic Icon's Unmatched Legacy

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 for his significant contributions to Indian cinema. Recognized across multiple languages, his work spans over 350 films and four decades. The accolade acknowledges his versatile talent and inspirational journey in the film industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 21:24 IST
Mohanlal: Celebrating a Cinematic Icon's Unmatched Legacy
Mohanlal
  • Country:
  • India

Mohanlal, the acclaimed Malayalam actor known for his contributions to films like "Iruvar" and "Drishyam," is the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023, as announced by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

This prestigious honor highlights Mohanlal's extensive impact on Indian cinema, attributing his selection to his versatile and remarkable performances across a career that spans more than forty years and 350 films in languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

In recognition of his outstanding cinematic journey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mohanlal, emphasizing his excellence and versatility. The award will be presented at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, celebrating his significant influence on India's cultural and film landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path to Democracy?

Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path...

 Guinea
2
Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

 United States
3
Trump's Upcoming Announcement: Autism and Prescription Drug Pricing Shakeup

Trump's Upcoming Announcement: Autism and Prescription Drug Pricing Shakeup

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025