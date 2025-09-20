Farewell to Shankar: A Legacy of Majesty and Controversy

Shankar, the National Zoological Park's cherished African elephant, was confirmed dead due to acute cardiac failure early Saturday, as per initial post-mortem findings. Further laboratory results from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly are pending to determine the exact cause of death.

His demise has sparked an in-depth investigation by zoo officials and the Ministry of Environment. The 29-year-old elephant, on loan from Zimbabwe since 1998, became a significant part of Delhi Zoo's community, charming visitors with his majestic presence.

Over the years, Shankar faced multiple health challenges due to musth—a period of aggressive behavior triggered by elevated testosterone levels. Due to these issues, his management raised welfare concerns, leading to suspended memberships with global zoo organizations.