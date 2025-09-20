Left Menu

Farewell to Shankar: A Legacy of Majesty and Controversy

Shankar, the beloved African elephant of Delhi Zoo, has passed away from cardiac failure. Aged 29, Shankar had lived at the zoo since 1998 but suffered health issues, including musth-related aggression. His death has prompted investigations and triggered discussions on elephant welfare and zoo management practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 21:37 IST
  • India

Shankar, the National Zoological Park's cherished African elephant, was confirmed dead due to acute cardiac failure early Saturday, as per initial post-mortem findings. Further laboratory results from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly are pending to determine the exact cause of death.

His demise has sparked an in-depth investigation by zoo officials and the Ministry of Environment. The 29-year-old elephant, on loan from Zimbabwe since 1998, became a significant part of Delhi Zoo's community, charming visitors with his majestic presence.

Over the years, Shankar faced multiple health challenges due to musth—a period of aggressive behavior triggered by elevated testosterone levels. Due to these issues, his management raised welfare concerns, leading to suspended memberships with global zoo organizations.

