Assam Mourns: A Nation Bids Farewell to Zubeen Garg

The government of Assam has announced a probe into the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg, who tragically passed away while swimming in Singapore. A period of three-day state mourning has been declared, during which no official ceremonies or entertainment will take place.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed that multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed across the state prompting an inquiry. The case will be transferred to the CID for detailed investigation, with further collaboration requested from Singaporean authorities to determine the circumstances of Garg's unexpected death.

The late singer's remains are scheduled to arrive in Guwahati, where a public viewing will take place at the Sarusajai Sports Stadium. Authorities have encouraged the public to pay respects to Garg, known for his beloved 'Ya Ali' song, while maintaining peace and respecting the wishes of his grieving family.

(With inputs from agencies.)