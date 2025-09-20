Left Menu

Assam Mourns: A Nation Bids Farewell to Zubeen Garg

The Assam government has initiated an inquiry into the death of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore while swimming. A three-day state mourning was declared, and several FIRs were filed across Assam. His body will be brought to Guwahati for people to pay their respects.

Guwahati | Updated: 20-09-2025 22:04 IST
The government of Assam has announced a probe into the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg, who tragically passed away while swimming in Singapore. A period of three-day state mourning has been declared, during which no official ceremonies or entertainment will take place.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed that multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed across the state prompting an inquiry. The case will be transferred to the CID for detailed investigation, with further collaboration requested from Singaporean authorities to determine the circumstances of Garg's unexpected death.

The late singer's remains are scheduled to arrive in Guwahati, where a public viewing will take place at the Sarusajai Sports Stadium. Authorities have encouraged the public to pay respects to Garg, known for his beloved 'Ya Ali' song, while maintaining peace and respecting the wishes of his grieving family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

