Mobile Phone Ban Enforced at Shree Jagannath Temple

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration has announced new restrictions on mobile phone use by officials, police, and servitors at the temple. This directive came following a 'Chhatisa Nijoga' meeting held Saturday evening.

SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Kumar Padhee stated that the initial phase of the restriction would apply to temple police and officials, eventually extending to servitors. In emergencies, officials may use their phones in designated areas. Disciplinary actions will be enforced for non-compliance, Padhee warned.

Currently, devotees cannot carry mobile phones or cameras into the temple, though some officers and servitors have exceptions for essential communication. The meeting also discussed implementing a queue-based darshan system post-Kartik and transferring over 500 silver ingots from Emar Mutt to the temple, Padhee added.

