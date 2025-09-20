Left Menu

Tragic Playtime Turned Fatal in Uttar Pradesh Village

In Kodari village, Uttar Pradesh, three cousin sisters drowned in a rain-filled pit near a new bridge. The pit was dug by an excavator and became a hazard when filled with rainwater. The incident was confirmed by officials who promised aid to the grieving families after the autopsy.

In a heartbreaking incident in Kodari village of Uttar Pradesh, three young cousin sisters lost their lives after falling into a rain-filled pit on Saturday evening. The victims, six to seven-year-olds, had ventured near the pit, dug by an excavator, which had turned into a mini pond with recent rains.

The three girls, identified as Priyanshi, Divya, and Lakshmi from Chittora Masihabad village, slipped and drowned in the dangerous water-filled trench. Despite local divers managing to rescue and rush them to the district hospital, they were declared dead on arrival, according to police reports.

Sub-divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Pooja Chaudhary corroborated the events, assuring that autopsies would be conducted and government assistance provided to bereaved families. The incident underscores the importance of proper safety measures around construction sites to prevent such tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

