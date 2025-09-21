Legendary Singer Zubeen Garg's Final Journey to Guwahati

Legendary singer Zubeen Garg's body is scheduled to arrive in Guwahati around 7 am on Sunday, following logistical challenges that prevented the use of a chartered flight.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the casket was too large for chartered flights, hence it was transported via Air India Express flight IX 1197. The flight took off from New Delhi at 4:30 am, carrying Garg's remains to his home state, where it will soon arrive after a midnight halt in Delhi from Singapore.

Crowds have gathered at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport since Saturday night to welcome the musician's body. Despite a minor scuffle with authorities, thousands remain to pay tribute to Garg. The state government and the singer's family will consult on final arrangements for his cremation.