Legendary Singer Zubeen Garg's Final Journey to Guwahati

Zubeen Garg's body will arrive in Guwahati after logistical challenges were overcome. The Assam CM and officials are coordinating his final journey from Delhi. Fans and family gather to pay respects, while plans for cremation involve consultations between the state government and family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-09-2025 06:38 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 06:38 IST
Legendary singer Zubeen Garg's body is scheduled to arrive in Guwahati around 7 am on Sunday, following logistical challenges that prevented the use of a chartered flight.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the casket was too large for chartered flights, hence it was transported via Air India Express flight IX 1197. The flight took off from New Delhi at 4:30 am, carrying Garg's remains to his home state, where it will soon arrive after a midnight halt in Delhi from Singapore.

Crowds have gathered at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport since Saturday night to welcome the musician's body. Despite a minor scuffle with authorities, thousands remain to pay tribute to Garg. The state government and the singer's family will consult on final arrangements for his cremation.

