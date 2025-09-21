Mysuru Dasara 2023: A Festive Extravaganza Amidst Controversy
The annual Mysuru Dasara celebration, rooted in history since 1610, returns as a showcase of Karnataka's rich cultural heritage. This year, despite controversy over prominent guest Banu Mushtaq, the festival will feature an array of events, including the famous Jamboo Savari, cultural performances, and traditional rituals.
Mysuru's historic Dasara festival is underway once more, celebrating the rich traditions and legacy of Karnataka. Originally established in 1610, this year's event promises a grand spectacle with a host of cultural and religious activities marking the Navaratri festivities.
The spotlight this year, however, is on controversy as International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq has been confirmed as the inaugurator, despite opposition from various quarters over her previous comments. The Supreme Court declined to block her participation, paving the way for this year's celebrations.
From the mesmerizing Jamboo Savari to colorful cultural performances and vibrant light displays, the festival flaunts Mysuru's royal history and cultural grandeur, drawing locals and tourists alike. The event concludes with the famed procession featuring decked-up elephants carrying the goddess' idol.
