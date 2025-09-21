Left Menu

Twin Plea: Young Voices from Kashmir Call Out to Modi

Twin girls from Anantnag, Kashmir, made a heartfelt plea via social media, inviting Prime Minister Modi to appreciate the region's beauty and assist flood-stricken residents. During a meeting with BJP leader Ravinder Raina, they discussed the significant losses faced by the horticulture sector and requested a cold storage facility.

Twin Plea: Young Voices from Kashmir Call Out to Modi
  • Country:
  • India

A touching social media video featuring twin girls from Kashmir's Anantnag district captured attention on Sunday. The girls, Zainab and Zaiba, extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the picturesque valley and assist the flood-impacted community.

The twins engaged with BJP leader Ravinder Raina, who was in the region to offer support to traders affected by the recent highway blockade due to landslides. The girls emphasized the beauty of Kashmir, expressing their desire for the Prime Minister's visit to enhance the region's allure.

During the conversation, the girls highlighted the severe losses experienced by local apple traders and orchard owners, urging the necessity of a cold storage facility to preserve fruit quality. Their heartfelt appeal brought a moment of levity when one of them quoted, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away," evoking laughter from the onlookers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

