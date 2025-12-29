Gujarat's Horticulture Boom: A Roadmap to Future Growth

Gujarat's horticulture sector is witnessing unprecedented growth, powered by progressive policies, modern farming practices, and active farmer participation. The state has become a leading force in agricultural growth, particularly in okra cultivation, earning nationwide recognition. This sets the stage for the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) 2026 in Rajkot, promising to showcase regional achievements and foster further agricultural innovation.

The Horticulture Director reports that in 2023-24, Gujarat outperformed all other states in okra cultivation, spanning 93,955 hectares with a yield of 11.68 lakh tonnes. In the following year, the Saurashtra-Kutch region surged with 2,32,584 hectares of cultivated area, producing 47,91,504 metric tonnes of vegetables. This growth is attributed to the region's embrace of enhanced farming techniques and government-backed infrastructure initiatives.

As a testament to evolving agricultural trends, nearly 20% of Gujarat's agricultural land is now devoted to horticulture, buoyed by incentives from Gujarat's Department of Horticulture. With schemes like MIDH/NHM, the department facilitates cluster development, post-harvest infrastructure, and market linkages. The upcoming VGRC 2026 will gather global policymakers and industry leaders, aiming to unlock new investment opportunities and propel Saurashtra-Kutch into the forefront of sustainable growth.

