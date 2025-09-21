Outrage in Belur: Lord Ganesha Idol Desecrated with Footwear

An incident involving the desecration of a Lord Ganesha idol with footwear at a Belur temple has ignited local outrage.

Police suspect a mentally ill woman, identified through CCTV footage, is responsible. The footage shows her entering with footwear similar to that found on the idol.

The Superintendent of Police, along with officials, has promised justice and initiated a formal investigation. Meanwhile, local leaders are demanding a comprehensive probe as purification rituals are performed for the desecrated idol.

(With inputs from agencies.)