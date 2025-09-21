Left Menu

Outrage in Belur: Lord Ganesha Idol Desecrated with Footwear

A Lord Ganesha idol at a temple in Belur was allegedly desecrated with footwear, causing local outrage. CCTV footage suggests a mentally ill woman may be involved. Authorities have registered a case, formed investigative teams, and performed purification rituals to address the incident, as local leaders demand a thorough probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hassan | Updated: 21-09-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 19:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An incident involving the desecration of a Lord Ganesha idol with footwear at a Belur temple has ignited local outrage.

Police suspect a mentally ill woman, identified through CCTV footage, is responsible. The footage shows her entering with footwear similar to that found on the idol.

The Superintendent of Police, along with officials, has promised justice and initiated a formal investigation. Meanwhile, local leaders are demanding a comprehensive probe as purification rituals are performed for the desecrated idol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

