Floral Extravaganza: Celebrating Bathukamma in Telangana

Bathukamma, a nine-day floral festival of Telangana, commenced across the state, with celebrations led by prominent political figures. The festival honors Goddess Gauramma and is seen as a tribute to Telangana's native culture. Leaders emphasized empowering women and fostering economic prosperity throughout the celebrations.

Updated: 21-09-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 20:48 IST
The nine-day Bathukamma, a vibrant floral festival, has begun in Telangana, captivating the state with its cultural richness. In Warangal, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka highlighted the significance of worshiping Goddess Gauramma with natural flowers, a tradition embedded deeply in Telangana's ethos.

During the grand inaugural event, the Telangana Music Academy showcased a Kakatiya dance performance at the historic Thousand Pillar Temple. Vikramarka emphasized the state government's commitment, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, to organizing large-scale celebrations to empower women economically and socially.

Prominent ministers, including Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Konda Surekha, participated, reflecting the festival's inclusive nature. Extending greetings, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma praised Bathukamma as a tribute to Telangana's culture and Goddess Gauramma, underscoring its role in fostering prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

