Left Menu

Legacy of Zubeen Garg: Calls for Cultural Recognition

Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has urged the Assam government to preserve singer Zubeen Garg's ancestral home and establish an award in his memory. Gogoi proposed building a statue in Garg's honor by the Brahmaputra river in Guwahati and expressed the need for a music academy to nurture new talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-09-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 21:18 IST
Legacy of Zubeen Garg: Calls for Cultural Recognition
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

Gaurav Gogoi, President of Assam Congress, has called on the state government to preserve the ancestral home of the late singer Zubeen Garg in Jorhat town, as well as to create an award in his honor to inspire future artists.

Addressing the need for cultural recognition, Gogoi has further suggested the installation of a statue of the revered singer along the Brahmaputra river in Guwahati, commemorating Garg's impactful artistry. This comes after Garg's tragic passing while swimming in Singapore.

In his statement, Gogoi emphasized the significance of respecting both the family's wishes and the desires of Jorhat's residents regarding Garg's cremation. He expressed commitment to collaborate with locals for commemorating Garg's legacy in the region.

TRENDING

1
Commonwealth Nations Unite in Recognizing Palestinian Statehood

Commonwealth Nations Unite in Recognizing Palestinian Statehood

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes as Leopard Attacks in Barwani

Tragedy Strikes as Leopard Attacks in Barwani

 India
3
Jordan Cox's Dazzling Comeback Powers England to Series Victory

Jordan Cox's Dazzling Comeback Powers England to Series Victory

 Ireland
4
Empowering Women in Agriculture: The Drone Didi Revolution

Empowering Women in Agriculture: The Drone Didi Revolution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025