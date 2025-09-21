Remembering Charanjit Ahuja: A Legend of Punjabi Music
Renowned Punjabi composer Charanjit Ahuja, celebrated for his contributions to Punjabi cinema music, has passed away at 72. Known for hits like 'Kee Banu Duniyan Da' and 'Gabhroo Punjab Da,' Ahuja collaborated with top singers. His passing is mourned by artists and political leaders alike.
Esteemed Punjabi music composer Charanjit Ahuja, aged 72, passed away after a prolonged illness, marking a significant loss to the music industry and the cultural fabric of Punjab.
Ahuja, whose works include chartbusters like 'Kee Banu Duniyan Da' and 'Gabhroo Punjab Da,' collaborated with legendary singers such as Amar Singh Chamkila and Gurdas Mann.
Political luminaries, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Punjabi music icons like Jasbir Jassi and Pammi Bai, have expressed their condolences, highlighting Ahuja's indelible impact on music and emotions of the region.
