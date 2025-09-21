Remembering Charanjit Ahuja: A Legend of Punjabi Music

Esteemed Punjabi music composer Charanjit Ahuja, aged 72, passed away after a prolonged illness, marking a significant loss to the music industry and the cultural fabric of Punjab.

Ahuja, whose works include chartbusters like 'Kee Banu Duniyan Da' and 'Gabhroo Punjab Da,' collaborated with legendary singers such as Amar Singh Chamkila and Gurdas Mann.

Political luminaries, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Punjabi music icons like Jasbir Jassi and Pammi Bai, have expressed their condolences, highlighting Ahuja's indelible impact on music and emotions of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)