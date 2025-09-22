Left Menu

Memorial for Charlie Kirk: A Rallying Cry for Conservatives

The memorial for slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk turned into a rallying event for his followers. President Trump and others used the occasion to criticize the 'radical left' and vow to continue Kirk's conservative advocacy. The event drew tens of thousands and featured speeches and performances with a strong political and religious undertone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 06:13 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 06:13 IST
Memorial for Charlie Kirk: A Rallying Cry for Conservatives

President Donald Trump hailed the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk as a 'martyr for American freedom' during a memorial service that drew tens of thousands of mourners. Trump used the event to vow to continue Kirk's advocacy while criticizing the 'radical left,' blaming them for Kirk's murder without providing evidence.

The service, held in Glendale, Arizona, combined a religious revival with a 'Make America Great Again' rally ambiance. Friends and fellow conservatives remembered Kirk as an inspirational Christian leader. His widow, Erika, delivered a poignant tribute, expressing forgiveness towards Kirk's alleged murderer, reflecting Christian teachings.

Political figures emphasized Kirk's death as pivotal for the conservative movement, with speeches urging followers to continue his work. Vice President JD Vance and other officials praised Kirk's political influence. However, President Trump's divisive speech highlighted ongoing fears about rising political violence and deepening partisan divides in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden Boosts Economy with Record Budget Ahead of Election

Sweden Boosts Economy with Record Budget Ahead of Election

 Global
2
Modi Boosts Arunachal Pradesh with Major Infrastructure Investments

Modi Boosts Arunachal Pradesh with Major Infrastructure Investments

 India
3
SC issues notice to Centre, others on PIL seeking independent, fair and expeditious probe into June 12 Air India crash.

SC issues notice to Centre, others on PIL seeking independent, fair and expe...

 India
4
Philippines Launches New Freedom of Association Training Resource to Bolster Labour Rights

Philippines Launches New Freedom of Association Training Resource to Bolster...

 Philippines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025