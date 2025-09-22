Memorial for Charlie Kirk: A Rallying Cry for Conservatives

President Donald Trump hailed the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk as a 'martyr for American freedom' during a memorial service that drew tens of thousands of mourners. Trump used the event to vow to continue Kirk's advocacy while criticizing the 'radical left,' blaming them for Kirk's murder without providing evidence.

The service, held in Glendale, Arizona, combined a religious revival with a 'Make America Great Again' rally ambiance. Friends and fellow conservatives remembered Kirk as an inspirational Christian leader. His widow, Erika, delivered a poignant tribute, expressing forgiveness towards Kirk's alleged murderer, reflecting Christian teachings.

Political figures emphasized Kirk's death as pivotal for the conservative movement, with speeches urging followers to continue his work. Vice President JD Vance and other officials praised Kirk's political influence. However, President Trump's divisive speech highlighted ongoing fears about rising political violence and deepening partisan divides in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)