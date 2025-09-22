Final Resting Place for Beloved Assamese Singer

In a significant moment for Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the site designated for the cremation of iconic singer Zubeen Garg. The location, chosen after a cabinet meeting, is situated at Kamarkuchi NC village near Guwahati.

Sarma expressed his commitment to ensuring that the site is adequately prepared and maintained. 'My officers will work through the night to ensure everything is ready for the funeral,' Sarma stated in a post on social media platform X.

Zubeen Garg's untimely demise occurred in Singapore on Friday, marking a poignant moment for his fans and the Assamese cultural community. Local authorities are ensuring all necessary arrangements and site preparation are underway.

