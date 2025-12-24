Left Menu

Eneos Edges Ahead in Bidding War for Singapore Refinery Stake

Japan's leading oil refiner, Eneos, is reportedly close to securing Chevron's stake in a major Singapore refinery, despite potential delays. The refinery, valued at $1 billion, has also attracted interest from global traders Vitol and Glencore, who are expected to bid for a 50% share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 11:03 IST
Eneos Edges Ahead in Bidding War for Singapore Refinery Stake

Eneos, Japan's top oil refiner, has emerged as the frontrunner in the race to acquire Chevron's stake in a major refinery in Singapore. This strategic move comes as a deal nears completion, although potential delays could still affect the outcome, according to inside sources reported by Bloomberg News.

Attempts by Reuters to verify this report were unsuccessful, as neither Eneos nor Chevron provided immediate comments. The Singapore refinery, regarded as the second-largest in the region, carries an estimated valuation of $1 billion as of earlier reports.

The competition for Chevron's stake features notable names, including global commodities traders Vitol and Glencore, who are anticipated to make formal bids for a 50% stake in the facility. The decision remains a pivotal moment for the industry, highlighting the significance of the Singapore refinery in global oil production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025